AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $148.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AECOM traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.6640. 626,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 962,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.14.
ACM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AECOM Trading Down 7.4%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
