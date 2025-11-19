Prime Medicine Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,892 call options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 3,667 call options.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 1,316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:PRME traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $697.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.64. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
