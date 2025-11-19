Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,303 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after buying an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after buying an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $93,075,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 113.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,444,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after buying an additional 767,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 704,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,712. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

