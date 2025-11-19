Traub Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,259 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BAC opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.