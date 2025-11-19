Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,103 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 407% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,177 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $198,984.06. This represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $273,844,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,156 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 112.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,545,000 after buying an additional 1,206,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,107,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 77.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 366,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

