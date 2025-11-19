VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 46,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 38.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $546.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.40 and a 200 day moving average of $431.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $596.21.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price objective (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

