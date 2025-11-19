Financial Analysis: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) vs. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Genius Sports”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $275.43 million 2.46 -$11.46 million ($0.37) -21.59 Genius Sports $604.52 million 3.19 -$63.04 million ($0.47) -19.08

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genius Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

57.6% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -11.20% -78.25% -8.04% Genius Sports -19.71% -14.39% -10.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Similarweb and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 1 1 9 0 2.73 Genius Sports 2 3 14 3 2.82

Similarweb presently has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 67.42%. Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $14.11, suggesting a potential upside of 57.37%. Given Similarweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Genius Sports.

Volatility and Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Similarweb on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and optimization of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalized ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

