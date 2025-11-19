TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 3,654 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $596.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $606.67 and its 200 day moving average is $567.44. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

