Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stake Reduced by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,809 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

