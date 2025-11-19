TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 1,584 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $106,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,859,432 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.19.

Home Depot Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of HD opened at $336.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

