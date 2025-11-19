Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $278.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

