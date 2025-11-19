Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) Posts Earnings Results

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPSTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ IPST traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,776. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Heritage Distilling has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

IPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heritage Distilling in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heritage Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSTFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 3.36% of Heritage Distilling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

