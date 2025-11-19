Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 468,219 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $304.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 961,950 shares of company stock worth $74,696,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

