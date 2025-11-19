Oppenheimer Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $231.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $231.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.35. The stock had a trading volume of 605,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.