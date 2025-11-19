Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Buys $100,750.00 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Sardano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,200,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,180.79. This represents a 2.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,827. The company has a market cap of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.38. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.5% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 452,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 128,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 573,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 118,628 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 139,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

