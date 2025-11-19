Insider Buying: Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Owen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £16,500.

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

LON AEO traded up GBX 2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.53. Aeorema Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41.11 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.15. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Aeorema Communications alerts:

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeorema Communications had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.