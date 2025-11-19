Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $118.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.94.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,583. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

