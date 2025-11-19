Andrew D’amico Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,908 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $189,140.04.

On Friday, October 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,071 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $196,330.80.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Andrew D’amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $50,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Andrew D’amico sold 14,677 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $1,211,292.81.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. 60,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,408. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.81. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vicor by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vicor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

