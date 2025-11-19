Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.74, but opened at $52.66. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $52.1956, with a volume of 2,198 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cfra Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

