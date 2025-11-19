Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,191,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 2,618,773 shares.The stock last traded at $78.8550 and had previously closed at $78.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 148,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 209,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 145,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHUTTLEWORTH & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

