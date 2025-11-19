Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 60,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 14,268 shares.The stock last traded at $1.33 and had previously closed at $1.40.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

