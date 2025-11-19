Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.44. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 343 shares traded.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a yield of 226.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.