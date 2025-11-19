2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.10, but opened at $61.18. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $61.93, with a volume of 2,750,728 shares trading hands.

2x Ether ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,094,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

