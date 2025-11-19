SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 192,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 145,465 shares.The stock last traded at $31.9450 and had previously closed at $32.08.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

