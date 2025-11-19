Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $11.81. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 650,557 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.37 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 24.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 596.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 20.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

