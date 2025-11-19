Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $16.70. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 315,171 shares traded.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4%

The firm has a market cap of $505.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3585.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $84,975,125.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

