Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $14.68. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 107,901 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diversified Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair began coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 211.3% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 373,296 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 30.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

