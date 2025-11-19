Traub Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,000 shares of company stock worth $58,695,660. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.