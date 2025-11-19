Traub Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 466.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $777.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $786.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $841.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

