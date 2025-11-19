AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Get AECOM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 155,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 105.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,361,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,879,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $78,900,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.