Head-To-Head Survey: Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) & Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 8.82% 11.95% 9.29% Kaya -23,265.93% N/A -2,395.84%

Volatility & Risk

Pigeon has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pigeon and Kaya”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $688.99 million 1.94 $55.26 million $0.13 21.54 Kaya $10,000.00 132.20 -$2.08 million ($0.20) -0.16

Pigeon has higher revenue and earnings than Kaya. Kaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pigeon beats Kaya on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

