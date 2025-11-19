Analyzing Coincheck Group (CNCK) and Its Rivals

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) is one of 153 public companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coincheck Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coincheck Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coincheck Group -2.53% -152.36% -4.10% Coincheck Group Competitors 0.53% -7.81% -5.11%

Volatility and Risk

Coincheck Group has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coincheck Group’s rivals have a beta of 5.43, suggesting that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coincheck Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Coincheck Group Competitors 915 3087 4570 192 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coincheck Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coincheck Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Coincheck Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coincheck Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coincheck Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coincheck Group $2.53 billion -$94.71 million -3.55 Coincheck Group Competitors $18.35 billion $307.98 million 33.20

Coincheck Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coincheck Group. Coincheck Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coincheck Group rivals beat Coincheck Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

