Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0%

BAC stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $380.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.