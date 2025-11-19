Korea Electric Power (KEP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Korea Electric Power to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $16.1650 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 1:00 AM ET.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.58%.The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.45 billion.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 3.2%

KEP stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,146. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 18.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 78,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

