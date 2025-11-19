LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.70. LuxExperience B.V. shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 99,239 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.43). LuxExperience B.V. had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 90.47%.

Get LuxExperience B.V. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,372,000. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

About LuxExperience B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LuxExperience B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxExperience B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.