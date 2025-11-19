Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16, Zacks reports. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Data Storage Stock Up 4.3%

Data Storage stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,378. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million, a P/E ratio of -106.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Data Storage has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTST. Maxim Group downgraded Data Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Data Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Data Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data Storage stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Data Storage Corp. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Data Storage worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

