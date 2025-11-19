Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.73. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $11.8120, with a volume of 2,117,855 shares.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 87.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 116.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

