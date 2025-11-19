Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.90. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 19,345,940 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGML. Bank of America downgraded Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sigma Lithium currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.08.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,963,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 250,581 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 142.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,606,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,397 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.6% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 623,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $11,250,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,550,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 309,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

