Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $35.25. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 2,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.32%.The company had revenue of $555.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

