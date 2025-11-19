Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.86, but opened at $70.91. Griffon shares last traded at $67.52, with a volume of 146,976 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Griffon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.02). Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Griffon by 8,720.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 151.7% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 645.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

