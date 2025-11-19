Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.4650. Sompo shares last traded at $15.7638, with a volume of 4,683 shares.

Sompo Stock Up 5.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.