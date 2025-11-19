Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 110028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

KNTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research raised Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.07.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of $463.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $276,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,687,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,486,934.87. This trade represents a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,657,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,049,000 after buying an additional 416,147 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Kinetik in the first quarter valued at about $102,124,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $68,766,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 40.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after acquiring an additional 415,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 4.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,178,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

