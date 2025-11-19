Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 27941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neptune Insurance from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Neptune Insurance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Neptune Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Neptune Insurance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Steiner bought 119,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,381,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,384,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,694,300. This trade represents a 2.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Winant Carlon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 653,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,070,000. This trade represents a 0.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 174,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,000. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Insurance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neptune Insurance stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Neptune Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Insurance Company Profile

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

