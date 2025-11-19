Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.07 and last traded at $124.90, with a volume of 946142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Albemarle Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 65,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 88.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.2% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Albemarle by 1,241.2% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 170,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 157,765 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

