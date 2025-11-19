DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.01 and last traded at $114.2290, with a volume of 81599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $148.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 815.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 109.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,585,000 after buying an additional 289,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 269,081 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 138.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 269,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,986,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2,905.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220,628 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

