Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of KBDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 60,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Kayne Anderson BDC has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 46.55%.The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,211,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after purchasing an additional 614,393 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

