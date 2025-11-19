TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,950 shares of company stock worth $74,696,164. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CSCO opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

