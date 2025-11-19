Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $274.4590, with a volume of 2653942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $250.00 price target on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

Lumentum Trading Up 9.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $526,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,684.43. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,965 shares of company stock worth $7,810,818 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $213,503,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,983,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

