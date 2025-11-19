LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in LGI Homes stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB ONE” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 9/19/2025.

Shares of LGIH traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.75.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $396.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 118.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $384,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

