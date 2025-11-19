Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock on October 3rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 10/2/2025.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTGC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 35,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,965. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.1641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 24.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 569,999 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,349,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,954,000 after acquiring an additional 117,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 34.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 274,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 978,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

